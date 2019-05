Angelo L. Molina Jr., 53, passed away May 6, 2019.

He was a son of Angelo L. Molina Sr. and the late Jimmie Mae (Wright) Molina. He was the husband of Rita S. Gashaun.

He is also survived by a son, YuCeth C. Strauss.

Services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., in Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.