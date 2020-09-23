1/1
Anita Louise Antos
Anita Louise Antos On September 15, 2020, Anita Louise Antos, wife, mother, Nanny, and sister, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, at 79 years old. Born to the late Margaret and Louis DiLullo on Jul 31, 1941 in Reading, PA, Anita spent her childhood with siblings MaryAnn Sweitzer and Tom DiLullo. In 1956, she met her best friend and lifelong love Ken Antos, while at Southwest Middle School. They married on May 20, 1961, shortly after welcomed daughter Perri, and later sons Joe and Nick. Together, Anita and Ken established their beauty salon Hairstyles by Kenneth – Anita balancing motherhood, ambitions, and natural talent with a successful career as a hairstylist and business owner for over 50 years. She lived a life full of celebrations, international travel adventures and quality moments with family and friends, but being a mother and Nanny brought her the most joy. She was smart, beautiful, compassionate, quick-witted, and accomplished, a spin-class and health food enthusiast (before it was fashionable), and to many she was “the best person I know”. Anita will be forever adored by her husband of 59 years, Ken, her children Perri (Sal) Sepulveda, Joe (Danielle) Antos, and Nick Antos, her grandchildren Taylor (Dan) Fessler, Maggie Sepulveda, Sophie, Isabella, Max, Jack and Caroline, and her “mamamas”. Left with decades of fond memories are her siblings, MaryAnn Sweitzer and Tom, (Betty) DiLullo. She will also be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family, and her dear friends. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be holding a public memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to one of Anita’s favorite charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory of Anita or send a condolence to her family, please visit www.kleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
