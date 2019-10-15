Home

Anita L. (Dundore) Mehle Anita L. Dundore Mehle, age 80, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She passed peacefully in her home following years of an extended illness. She was born and raised in West Reading, PA. and graduated from West Reading High School. She was the business manager of Thomas TV and Appliances of which she and her husband Barry were the owners. Anita was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Reading, Pa. for many years. For the past 22 years she served faithfully at the Faith Baptist Church of Winter Haven. Anita was oldest of five children born to William and Helen Dundore. She is survived by her brother Doug Dundore of Austria and her sister Melissa Himmelberger of Reading, PA. She married Barry E. Mehle in 1959 and was the mother of three children: Connie Krajewski (deceased), David (Melissa) Mehle of Orwigsburg, Pa., and Susan (Todd) Hartley of Danville, Va. She has six grandchildren and one great grandchild. She and her husband retired to Winter Haven, Fl. where her husband still resides. A memorial service was held in her honor on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
