|
Anita M. Simon, 82, formerly of
Womelsdorf, passed away Wednesday,
August 14th, 2019, at Stone Ridge Towne Center.
She was the wife of William S. Simon. Born March 10th, 1937, in Marion
Township, Berks County, Anita was a daughter of the late
G. Irwin and Katie A. (Bensinger) Lamm.
Anita was employed by the US Postal Service, retiring in 1991 from the Robesonia Post Office as a postmaster.
During her postal career, she worked in 8 different post
offices, including the former Reading Post Office on N. 5th Street, where she was a personnel and budget assistant. This was during the time that Reading served as a
Management Sectional Center Office, with oversight of all post offices in Berks and Schuylkill Counties.
She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Womelsdorf, where she led the Mary Circle in their monthly Bible study. She was a former church council member. Anita was a member of the Marion Seniors Group, Lebanon Valley Chapter of the National Association of
Active and Retired Federal Employees, where she served as Membership Chairperson.
Her interests included genealogy and local history. She was also a member of the Tulpehocken Settlement
Historical Society and the Berks History Center.
In addition to her husband, also surviving are daughters: Patricia (Gruber), wife of Todd Moyer, Strausstown; Karen (Gruber), wife of Craig Matthew, Wernersville; Alicia (Gruber), wife of David Winey, Mt. Joy; and Michele (Gruber) McDevitt, Middletown. Other survivors are her sister, Jane, wife of Gary Foster, Sinking Spring; and 9 grandchildren: Anthony Moyer, husband of Samantha,
Andrew Moyer, Alex and Kyle Matthew, Bethany and Kara Schwartz, Christopher, Elizabeth, John, and Aaron
McDevitt; and great-grandchildren: Kaydence, Gabriella, and Dalton. She is also survived by stepchildren, Leslie
(Simon), wife of Jon Roll; and William A. Simon, husband of Beth. There are five stepgrandchildren, and 3 stepgreat-grandchildren, all of Maryland.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 19th, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W. High St., Womelsdorf. Friends and family may pay their condolences from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Burial is private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,
Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online
condolences may be made at, www.lammandwitman.com.