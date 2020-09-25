1/1
Ann Alyce M. Morgan
Ann Alyce M. Morgan Ann Alyce M. Morgan, 70, of Tremont Rd., Pine Grove, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Born on February 25, 1950 in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Albert “Snooks” and Alice Leddy Fenstermacher. She was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School. Ann Alyce worked for her daughter at Boyer Chiropractic, Pine Grove. She was a member of Hetzel’s Lutheran Church, Pine Grove. Preceding her in death was a sister Helene Fenstermacher and a brother Edward Fenstermacher. Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Lemoyne Morgan; a son Christopher Morgan; a daughter, Kimberly and husband Daniel Boyer; five grandchildren, Clarissa and Shea Morgan, Kaleb, Abel and Lincoln Boyer, all of Pine Grove; two sisters, Sharon Dabashinsky and Kathleen Fenstermacher, both of Schuylkill Haven. Memorial Services were held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Hetzel’s Church, 261 Hetzel’s Church Rd. Pine Grove with Pastor Barry Spatz and Pastor John Reis officiating. There was a visitation on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 712 S. Keyser Avenue Taylor, PA 18157 in her memory. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 25 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hetzel's Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hetzel's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
