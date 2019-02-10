Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann (Sensing) Barbon.

Ann "Grammy" Louise Barbon, 74, of

Hamburg, passed away in her home on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Henry Barbon Jr. Born in Reading on January 8, 1945, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Catherine (Fritz) Sensing. She was a bookkeeper at the Legion in Hamburg and also ran a tax

business out of her house. She also worked at Home Depot in bookkeeping and at Y102 as a traffic manager.

Grammy enjoyed crafting, making jewelry, playing cards and camping at Appalachian Camp Ground in her camper.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah A. (Barbon)

Guinther and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Ryan L. and Kylie R. Mohler; a great-granddaughter, Emma Nicole Mohler; and two brothers, Bob Sensing and his wife Lil, and Jack Sensing.

She is predeceased by her brother, Richard Sensing.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Downtown, is entrusted with the arrangements. Fond memories and online

condolences may be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.

