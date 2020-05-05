Ann M. Cobb, 84, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. There isn’t a family member around who didn’t benefit from her painting, sewing, decorating, counseling, or caregiving services. Ann (Servis) Cobb retired from her earthly works after succumbing to Covid-19 complications. She left behind her husband of 64 years, Jerry; four children: Tim (Marcia) Cobb of Sinking Spring PA, Dawn (Robert) Remus of Hickory NC, Jennifer (William) Griesemer of Wernersville PA, Heather (Robin) Craigen of Steamboat Springs CO; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Born in Vassar, MI, Ann was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Opal Servis. When she and her husband left MI for Avon, NY in 1960, she took along a heritage of independence, hard work, and devotion to family that would keep her grounded throughout her life. Reading, PA became their final home in 1964 where they raised their children and formed lifelong friendships. Ann worked as a secretary, real estate customer service rep, and wallpapered many a house in the area. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels and Mary’s Shelter. But she loved to travel and did so extensively with her husband and her dear friends in the “Chatty Crafters”. Like her mother, Ann kept close tabs on every family member. She dearly loved her grandbabies and great grandbabies and never missed a family celebration. They were noisy gatherings, but dearest to her heart. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at Berks Heim where Ann spent the last five years of her life after suffering a stroke in 2014. They were always very attentive to her and the only lifeline for the family during the pandemic closure. Memorial contributions, if desired, should be directed to Mary’s Shelter 615 Kenhorst Blvd Reading PA 19611 Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 10, 2020.