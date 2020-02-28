|
Ann G. Drager, 87, of Exeter Township, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ronald S. Drager, who passed away February 7, 2020. They were happily married for 65 years. Born in Harrisburg, Mrs. Drager was the daughter of the late Michael E. and Coletta (Kelly) Trulinos. She graduated from York Catholic High School, in 1951, where she was an outstanding Majorette. Her love of the band continued by helping at Reading Central Catholic High School. Ann was a member of Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Parrish. She was very passionate about serving the church. For many years she was a wonderful lector, assisted with flower arrangements, and ran the flower/plant stand at the summer bazaar. She was a member of the Oblates of the Precious Blood. Anne started and managed the soup kitchen with the late Monsignor Felix Losito at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church. Some of her hobbies included embroidery, knitting and reading. Nothing made her happier than to have the family together as often as possible, including the summer vacations to Chincoteague, Va. She always had a loving smile, kind words and will be truly missed by her family. Mrs. Drager is survived by her children: Mark S. Drager, husband of Kathleen Drager, of St. Leonard, Md.; Timothy L. Drager, husband of Deborah Drager, of Pottstown; James M. Drager, husband of Michelle Drager of Morgantown; Steven P. Drager, husband of Deborah Drager, of Exeter Township; Carol A. Stellwagon, wife of Dean Stellwagon, of Mohrsville; and was preceded in death by her son, Robert D. Drager, in 2009. She is also survived by her grandchildren: David, Tammy, Christine, Spencer, Beth, Megan, Matt, Sara, Tom, Michael, Jeffrey, Samuel, Joseph, Dylan, Lauren and Christian; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Josephine Lehr, of Hanover, Pa. Mrs. Drager was preceded in death by her sisters: Virginia Nolin, Rita Smith and Ruth Ness. There will be a viewing for friends and relatives in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Monday, March 2, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A time for remembrance will begin at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church 4975 Boyertown Pike, Exeter Township, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A viewing for friends and relatives will be hosted from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum, 3139 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. On behalf of her son, Robert, and Ann, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020