Ann L. Sweimler
1931 - 2020
Ann L. Sweimler Ann L. Sweimler, 89, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, September 1st, at Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp. Ann was born in Reading on July 14, 1931, a daughter of the late Florence (Houck) and Albert T. Babb and was the widow of Richard D. Sweimler, who passed away in 2008. She loved being a grandmother and flowers and gardening as well as baking and reading. Ann is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen A., wife of Dennis Mogel; Tammy A. Sisohore; son, David A. Sweimler and brother, Jack Babb. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Adam Mogel, husband of Amanda, Lisa Roth, wife of Daniel, Brian Kochel, husband of Alyssa, Samantha Kochel, Brianna Sweimler and six great grandchildren; Riley, Kyra, Brayden, Alexander, Simon and Elliott. She was predeceased by her brother, Albert Babb. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
