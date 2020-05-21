Ann M. Renninger Ann M. Renninger, 79, a resident of Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation in Reading, passed away on May 16, 2020, at Reading Hospital Tower Health Born in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Franklin Edward and Agnes (Weaver) Renninger. She was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1958, and Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. Ann was an RN at Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC where she practiced medical nursing and was stationed in the ICU, later she was employed by Geisinger Hospital, Danville on the artificial kidney team, she served a stint at Blough Nursing Home, Myerstown, in geriatric care, and finally she was an RN in the Medical Personnel Pool, Reading as a private duty nurse. Ann also worked at the Berkshire Mall for John Wanamakers and its successors retiring in 2010 and sold Mary Kay cosmetics for almost 18 years retiring in 2012. She was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church, Reading, where she assisted preschoolers during Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She also volunteered at Reading’s Mercy Community Crisis Pregnancy Center. Ann loved flowers, a passion she shared with her mother. Purple violets were a favorite. Ann enjoyed playing Scrabble and had recently won a spelling bee. She loved to knit and to teach others to knit. Ann was always ready to shared her faith with others and was a devoted prayer warrior. Ann is survived by two cousins, Sally Morgan, Pottsville, and Mally Weaver, Key West, FL and long-time friends, Karen and Jon Kile, Exeter Township. Preceding her in death was a very special aunt, Marilyn Weaver Bartram, Pottsville. A graveside service will be held for Ann on Tuesday, May 26th at 2:00 PM at Schuylkill Haven Memorial Park. A recorded memorial service will also be available to view at www.calvarybaptistreading.com under Recent Messages. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 510 Park Ave., Reading, PA 19611 or Mercy Community Crisis Pregnancy Center, 105 S. 5th St. Reading PA 19602. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.