Ann-Marie Friel, 72, passed away

Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after a short illness at Evergreen Estates Retirement Community in Lancaster, where she had been a resident since June 2014. She was a longtime Lancaster resident.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the oldest child of the late Lester R. and Rita Boland Gery, and grew up in Silver Spring, Md.

Ann-Marie was the widow of Joseph V. Friel, who died in November 2011.

She was a graduate of Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross, Washington, D.C., and Millersville University,

Millersville, Pa.

Ann-Marie last worked for Lancaster Laboratories in Lancaster before retiring several years ago.

She was a longtime member of St. Leo the Great Church in Lancaster and especially cherished her membership in their adult choir. She also enjoyed traveling, church

activities, puzzles and her precious cats.

Ann-Marie is survived by three sisters: Margaret A.

Hancock (Daniel), of Media, Pa., Leslie R. McCann, of

Wilmington, Del., and Elizabeth H. Gery (Richard

Brennan), of New York, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Linda V. Gery, of Frederick, Md.; four nieces and nephews: Patrick D. Gery (Daniella), of Pepper Pike, Ohio, Christopher M. Gery (Alana Andrews), of Groton, Conn., Kathryn M. Gery, of Frederick, Md., and Alice G. Brennan, of New York, N.Y. She is also survived by two great-nephews, Desmond and Finnegan of Pepper Pike, Ohio; and two stepchildren, Michaelene LaBombard of Rexford, N.Y., and Matthew Friel, of Denver, Colo., and their families.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was

predeceased by two brothers, Thomas J. Gery and Michael K. Gery; and a nephew, Sean M. Hancock.

Ann-Marie loved flowers but especially loved helping others. The family therefore requests that in lieu of

flowers, donations may be sent to The Shepherd's Table, 8106 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910; Father Judge Missionary Cenacle, 1733 Metzerott Road, Adelphi, MD 20783; or Trudy's Garden, c/o Berks County Community Foundation, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601 (note "Trudy's Garden" in the memo line).

Her family would like to thank the wonderful staff at

Evergreen Estates Retirement Community and Asana

Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate care for Ann-Marie during her illness.

A viewing will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427

Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:00 p.m. If possible, please wear

something purple, her favorite color! Burial will be

Monday, February 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Gethsemane

Cemetery, Laureldale, Pa. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



