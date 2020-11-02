Ann Young McCarney of Morgantown, Pennsylvania, born July 2, 1926 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, died on November 1, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll Boyertown, at the age of 94. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Gene P McCarney and son, Michael D. McCarney. She is survived by her four children, William McCarney; Elizabeth Shultz, wife of David; James E. McCarney, husband of Jean; and R. Andrew McCarney, husband of Barb. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Heather McCarney; Michael McCarney; David McCarney; Taylor McCarney, husband of Kate; Kate Brunner; Kristin Britcher, wife of Justin; and Daniel McCarney, husband of Aimee. She is also survived by six great grandchildren. Ann attended Drexel University, majoring in Interior Design. She worked as a salesperson for Sherwin Williams and Finnaren and Haley. As one of the first women employed by these companies, she helped increase their sales with her creative insight. Ann volunteered throughout her life. As her children grew, Ann enjoyed volunteering at her children’s elementary school, Magnolia Woods in Louisiana. She also volunteered at Welcome Wagon, Village Library in Morgantown, and for the Hay Creek Association. Ann enjoyed many hobbies, and her handiwork was plentiful. She sewed and repaired dresses, knitted and crocheted blankets and scarves for others, as well as made, collected, and repaired antique quilts. Busy Bees is a quilting club Ann loved attending with her friends. Many pieces Ann cross-stitched can be found throughout the homes of her family. Additionally, Ann enjoyed collecting and restoring antique furniture. Ann’s children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren brought smiles to her face. The family will be having a private memorial service. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com