Ann Plummer, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was the wife of Robert D. Plummer, to whom she was married for 59 years. They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sept. 3. Born April 5, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio, Ann was a daughter of the late John J. and Martha E. Sheehy. A graduate of Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ann devoted her life to raising her seven children and contributing to the community around her. She worked for more than 30 years at Prospectus Berco, as a medical secretary in Ohio, and at various local Catholic organizations, including the Novitiate of Saint Isaac Jogues in Wernersville and St. Michael Convent, now Sacred Heart Villa, in Reading. A deeply religious person, Ann took tremendous pride in, and gained great joy from, her family and her faith. She loved caring for others and passed those values on to her children, teaching them how to care for one another and for others. She is survived by her husband, Robert, and her seven children: John W., Mary Ann, Michael R., David A., Jean M. (Charles), Daniel E. (Tammy), and Robert W. She is also survived by her brothers Thomas J., James F. (Diane), Michael P. (Sandy), and Charles R. (Mary Beth); a sister, Jean M. (Sheehy) Boraggina; grandchildren Lamar (“Buddy”) Gift, Austin Kershner, Carl Sander, and Tia Marie Plummer; and one great-granddaughter, Vivienne Kershner. There are many nieces and nephews. Ann was predeceased by her brothers John Patrick, Raymond D., and Robert V.; her sisters Mary M. Sheehy, Sharon J. (Sheehy) Materni and Kathleen M. (Sheehy) Kline; and by her brother- and sister-in-law Bil and Jil Plummer. There will be a visitation at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, on Thursday, June 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A public Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church in Whitfield on Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Guency Isaac will preside. Burial is to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Office of Ignatian Spirituality, 8600 LaSalle Road, Suite 620, Towson, MD 21286, or http://jesuitseastois.org/supportus; to Prospectus Berco, 840 William Lane, Reading, PA, 19604; to St. Francis de Sales Church, 321 North Church St., Robesonia, PA, 19551; or to St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, PA, 19608. The family also suggests simply performing an act of kindness or helping someone in need as a way to honor Ann’s memory. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is proud to handle the family's arrangements. Condolences can be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.