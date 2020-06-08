Ann (Angelis) Schlott, 92 of Ruscombmanor Twp., Berks Co., PA, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at home. Born August 27, 1927 in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Morris Angelis and Rose (Forte) Angelis. She was the wife of the late Bruce H. Schlott, who died on February 20, 2001. She was employed by the Kelray Knitting Mills, West Reading from 1941 to 1966. She was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church, Douglassville, PA. Surviving are son, Steven M. Bair of Bernville, PA, daughters, Cynthia A. Schlott of Fleetwood, PA and Tami M. wife of Richard Rice of Fleetwood, PA; 3 granddaughters. Entombment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale, PA. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



