Sister Ann Damian Schwegler, 74, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St Francis, died on Saturday evening, January 18, 2020, at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, Pa., where she had resided since 2017. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William J. and Catherine (Kuzmann) Schwegler. Sister Ann Damian entered the Bernardine Order on June 26, 1963, and was in her fifty-seventh year of religious life. Sister earned a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from Alvernia College, Reading, Pa., and a masters in elementary education from Millersville State College. She served her ministry in Pennsylvania as a teacher, principal, superior, assistant administrator, administrator and local minister. Sister is survived by her brother, Joseph E. Schwegler, Willow Grove, Pa. A viewing will be held at St Joseph Villa, Reading, Pa., on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, Mt Alvernia, Reading, Pa. Burial will follow in the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters’ cemetery, Mt Alvernia, The Koplcki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020