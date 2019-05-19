Ann B. VanWert, 87, of Hamburg, joined her parents, brothers and a sister in Heaven on May 17th, 2019.

She was the wife of Edward W. VanWert, who survives her, and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding

anniversary on April 7, 2019. Ann was born in Toronto,

Ontario, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Malcom M. and Ann B. (Murphy) Ross. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Hamburg.

Ann was loved by 9 children; 21 grandchildren; 38 great- grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to her church at 76 South Third Street, Hamburg, PA 19526.

The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



