Anna Blaha (nee Schanz), age 90. Born September 16, 1928, in Filipowa, Yugoslavia.

Beloved wife of the late Adolf. Dear mother of Richard Blaha (companion Susan Hoffer), Linda Patrick (companion Gary Goins), Doris Miller (late husband Mark Miller), Robert Blaha and Steven Blaha. Grandmother of Caitlin Blaha. Ashley Patrick, Ryan Miller (Alison), Jacob Miller

(companion Hannah Wang), Morgan Miller and Tanner Miller, and Corey Blaha and Payton Blaha. Great-grandmother of Savannah Miller. Sister of the late Josef Schanz (late Rosa Schanz).

Funeral Mass, Friday, April 26, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. All are invited back to the funeral home for a luncheon

reception immediately following. Friends may call at the SCHUSTER STRAKER O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 5904 Ridge Road, Parma, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Thursday, April 25th.

Memorial contributions to the American Heart

Association can be made in Anna & Adolf's memory.

www.ssofh.com



