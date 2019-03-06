Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna (Pietrzykowski) Boucher.

Anna C. Boucher, 98, of Reading, passed away peacefully during the morning hours of Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Fairlane

Gardens, Exeter Twp.

Anna was predeceased by her husband, Theodore F. Boucher, on November 20, 1980.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Frances A. (Gierot) Pietrzykowski.

She is survived by her loving children: Gerald M., husband of Kathleen (Maxwell) Boucher, of North Wildwood, N.J.; and Robert D., husband of Michele G. (Talarico)Boucher, of St. Lawrence. Other survivors include three grandsons: Gery, Seth and Joshua Boucher; and a granddaughter,

Meridith Ann Boucher. Anna is also survived by seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene (Pietrzykowski), widow of Edward J. Edwards, of Reading; several nieces and

nephews; and cousins.

Anna was predeceased by her brother, Bernard; and her sisters: Mary Barbon, Pauline Proietto and Florence Kerns.

She was a parishioner of St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Anna was employed during World War II as a civilian in aircraft maintenance at the Reading Regional Airport. She was also employed by the former Jacobs Aircraft, in Pottstown.

Anna was quite the bowler, bowling well into her 90s in a senior league at the former Bowl-O-Rama in Exeter Twp. She was featured in an article in April 2017 in the Reading Eagle for bowling at Bowl-O-Rama.

She was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies fan. She will be sadly missed.

Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and

respects to the family on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 250 S. Twelfth St., Reading PA 19602. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary R.C. Church Memorial Fund at the address above in memory of Mrs. Anna C. Boucher.

The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



