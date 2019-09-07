Home

Anna S. (Sofianos) Carley, 90, of Reading, died September 4, 2019, at the Wyomissing Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.66

She was the wife of Christopher Carley. They married on July 4, 1954.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Moskos) Sofianos.

She was a graduate of Reading High School.

Anna was a lifelong and dedicated member of Sts.

Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and choir member. She also was a member of the St. Xenia Philoptochos Society.

She and her husband were the owners and operators of Carley's Confectionary, Reading, for over 50 years. During that time, she also worked as a secretary for Forest Hills Memorial Park and CNA Insurance Company. Together with her husband, they volunteered for over 30 years at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Crisanne C., wife of Scott J. Bansner, Muhlenberg Township; two sisters,

Catherine Zaharis, Muhlenberg Township, and Vlacia Tsakeris, West Lawn; and five nieces: Stephanie, Vlacia, Demetria, Catherine and Pamela.

She was predeceased by her brother, Louis Sofianos.

Services will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611, with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
