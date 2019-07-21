Anna M. Christ, formerly of Windsor Township, passed away peacefully late

Tuesday evening, July 16th at Berks Heim.

She was the wife of the late George J. Christ, who passed away May 18, 1991. They were married 29 years prior to his passing. She was born in West Reading and was the daughter of the late Lester F. and Myrtle V. (Fink) Epting.

Anna worked 30 years in the Burkey Knitting Mill in Hamburg as a floor lady until their closing. She then worked 16 years at the Laurel Living Center as a

housekeeper until her retirement. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Her family and her yard were her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon P., wife of Dennis Wasser, Hamburg; grandson, Dustin Stewart, husband of Melissa, Leesport; and a great-grandson, Brayden, known to her as little Dustin; a sister, Carole, wife of James Gerner; and a brother, Allan, husband of Lela Epting; and many nieces and nephews.

Her brothers: Vernon, Clair and Wayne Epting; and a

sister, Sarah Davis, predeceased her.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m., with the viewing starting at 10:00 a.m., in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 99 Church Street, Hamburg, PA. 19526. Burial will follow in St. John's

Cemetery.

Special thanks to Fatmata Barrie, Fatmata Dorsett and Grace Lucarelli, of Griswold Home Care, for their

compassionate care of "Miss Anna" in her home. Also

special thanks to the staff in B2 at Berks Heim; you are all special people.

Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's

Association, Delaware Valley chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or her church at the above

address.

The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



