Anna Marie (Moser) Davidheiser, 82, of Muhlenberg Township, died December 16, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Muhlenberg Township. She was the loving wife of Wayne George Davidheiser, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Born, January 14, 1937, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Leonard L. and Mary J. (Tatarewicz) Moser. Anna was a 1955 graduate of Reading High School. She was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Reading North Congregation. Anna enjoyed gardening and crocheting. Surviving are her two daughters, Rebecca M. (Davidheiser), wife of Mark R. Pollock, of Exeter Township; and Eileen M. (Davidheiser), wife of Gary L. Dietrich, of Muhlenberg Township. Other survivors include her three grandchildren: Julian L., Elliot L. and Abigail M. Dietrich. She is also survived by her brother, Leonard Moser, of Pottsville. Anna was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Wayne Davidheiser, who died in 2012; and by her brother, William Moser. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019