Anna S.L. Derck, 95, of Georgetown, Delaware, and

formerly of Hamburg, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Beebe Medical Center, Lewes, Del.

She was the wife of Preston G.W. Derck, who died

February 26, 1993.

Born in Tamaqua, she was the daughter of the late

William A. and Anna S. (Stine) Dietrich.

Anna was a 1942 graduate of Hamburg High School, Reading Business Institute in 1944 and Chicago School of Nursing in 1946.

She was a licensed practical nurse for 35 years for the Hamburg Center, retiring in 1983.

Anna attended St. Paul's (Smoke) Lutheran Church, Hamburg.

She was a forest fire warden, treasurer of the

Pennsylvania Forest Fire Wardens Association and a

member of Union Fire Company, Hamburg, and Ladies Auxiliary of the Shoemakersville Fire Company.

Anna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren down at the farm in Delaware, watching wildlife and

fishing.

Anna is survived by a daughter, Ruthann E. (Derck) Mikus, Georgetown, Del.; a son, Preston J. Derck Jr., and his wife, Susan, Mohrsville; one grandson, Michael; one granddaughter, Heather; and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Alice C. Litzenberger, Allentown.

Services will be on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., from

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street,

Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. Paul's (Smoke) Cemetery, Windsor Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home on Thursday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



