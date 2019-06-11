Anna Maria (Sasso) DiScala, 72, of Birdsboro, Pa., passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Reading Hospital

surrounded by her children.

Born in Princeton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Maria (DiMeglio) Sasso. She was the widow of A. Michael F. DiScala.

Anna was the co-owner of his family's business; DiScala's Pizza House, in Birdsboro, for 44 years. Anna was a member of Immaculate Conception B.V.M.R.C. Church in Union Twp.

Surviving is 1 son: Michael F. DiScala Jr., husband of Dondra L., of Douglassville, Pa.; 1 daughter, Laura A. DiScala, at home; 2 sisters, Nancy, wife of Angelo DiMeglio, of Princeton, N.J., Carmela, wife of Sebastian DiScala, of Lawrenceville, N.J. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Michael F. DiScala III and Reina DiScala.

Anna was predeceased by her brother Salvatore Sasso

A visitation will be held at the Immaculate Conception B.V.M.R.C. Church, 905 Chestnut Street, Douglassville, Pa., on Friday, June 14, from noon to 1:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Inurnment in Immaculate Conception B.V.M.R.C. Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in Anna's memory to the Immaculate Conception B.V.M.R.C. Church, 905 Chestnut Street, Douglassville, PA 19518. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



