Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Elizabeth (Koch) Gernert Anna Gernert, 99, died June 18th. She was a daughter of the late Howard B. Koch Sr., and Catharine A. (Rebholz) Koch. Anna was a 1938 graduate of Reading High School and a member of Alsace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed dancing, swimming, and ice skating. Anna loved traveling, socializing and going out to lunch with family and friends. She is survived by five children: Linda A., widow of Larry Mock; Carol Lee, wife of Richard A. Morganti; Barry R., husband of Doris (Hoffman) Gernert; Cathy Lyn, wife of Harry O’Neill and Susan Kay Heffner. Anna is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Howard B. Koch, Jr. Services were held privately and burial was in Alsace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale was in charge of arrangements. For the full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com

