Anna F. Starke, 89, formerly of Temple, passed away comfortably in her sleep on Wednesday morning, February 26th in Rittenhouse Village At Muhlenberg where she enjoyed being a resident the past two years. Anna loved baking, at Rittenhouse, she was the lead baker, played bingo, and enjoyed crafting. Anna was married to the late Richard H. Starke who passed away August 25, 2007. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Maciejewski and Magdalena (Fryslewicz) Maciejewski. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church. Formerly she was a member of the Mothers Club at Holy Guardian Angels School. She retired after many years of employment for David Crystal in Laureldale. In earlier years Anna and her family loved to vacation in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Surviving is a son Richard J. Starke, husband of Patricia A. Starke of Muhlenberg Twp. There are two grandsons, R. Daniel Starke and wife Rebecca Starke and R. Matthew Starke and wife Jessica Starke. Also, there are four great grandchildren, Madeleine Starke, R. Lucas Starke, Makayla Starke, and R. Hudson Starke. There are two siblings, Jennie Leach and Stanley Maciejewski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2nd at 11:30 am in Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Hyde Park, Reading, PA 19605 with Reverend Robert Finlan as celebrant. A viewing will be held on Monday morning in the church from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery in Laureldale. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.t
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020