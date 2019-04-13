Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna (Clemmer) Giardiello.

Anna Conrad (Clemmer) Giardiello, 80, a resident of Country Meadows in

Wyomissing, and formerly of Muhlenberg Township, died April 11, 2019, at Tower Health- Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Nicholas Joseph Giardiello, who died September 27, 2017. They had been married for 47 years. Born January 26, 1939, in Washington Township, Berks County, she was a daughter of the late Melvin H. and Amanda (Conrad) Clemmer.

Anna was a 1956 graduate of Boyertown High School and a 1960 graduate of Albright College. She was employed as an English and Spanish teacher for 13 years, working with Central Dauphin School District from 1960-1962, and

ending her career with Oley Valley School District, where she worked from 1962 until 1973. In addition, she taught a language class part time in the Muhlenberg School District.

She was a past member of St. John's (Hill) United Church of Christ, Pike Township, where she was active as a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Women's Guild, a member of the choir and a volunteer with Vacation Bible School.

Anna enjoyed music and studied piano for nine years and violin for three years. She loved traveling, and she and her husband traveled throughout the United States and

Canada together including many trips to Utah.

Surviving is her sister, Janet C. Clemmer, of Shillington; her stepson, Nicholas J. Giardiello Jr., husband of Afi, of Nags Head, N.C.; and her stepgranddaughter, Kelsi (Giardiello), wife of Riley Benson, of Charlotte, N.C. In

addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Joseph F., husband of Leslie (Yeager) Giardiello, of Wyomissing. There are also a number of cousins surviving.

Services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. Viewings will be held Monday evening from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:30-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hill Church Cemetery, Pike Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Nicholas Giardiello Scholarship Fund, c/o Muhlenberg School District, 801 Bellevue Avenue, Laureldale, PA 19605.

The family would like to especially thank the doctors, nurses and staff on N2-South at Tower Health-Reading Hospital for the special care they gave to Anna and the compassion shown to the family.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



