Anna Groff

Anna M. (Ernst) Groff, 84, of Robesonia, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Albert J. Groff, Sr., who passed away Oct. 12, 2019. Anna, a daughter of the late Harvey P. and Erma R. (Donton) Ernst, Sr., was born in Heidelberg Twp. She is survived by two sons, Michael D. Groff, Sr., Robesonia, and Albert J. Groff, Jr., Robesonia; two daughters, Bonny S. Groff, Wernersville, and Linda L. Groff, Shillington; a brother, Harvey P. "Butch" Ernst, Jr.; two sisters, Erma R. Koslo, and Jeanne Scarince; six grandchildren; and a great grandson. Anna was a member of First Refromed Church, Wernersville. She was a 1954 graduate of Wilson High School. After graduation, Anna served in the Women's Army Corp. and worked at the Pentagon. She then worked at Gloray and Threshold, while being a homemaker. Anna enjoyed gardening, going to the theater, camping, and her dog Sonny. Before marriage she was a proud member of the Cardinal Club. Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, Oct. 28th, at First Reformed Church, 161 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, with her pastor, the Rev. Paul Harvey officiating. A viewing will be held from 9-10:00 AM, Wednesday, at the church. Burial will be in Salem U.B. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church Wernersville Campus, 161 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville PA 19565.