Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna (Zangari) Herman.

Anna T. Herman, 89, of Kutztown, passed away Sunday, March 24th, at Kutztown

Manor.

Anna was born in Lancaster, on July 21, 1929, a daughter of the late Rose (Cassido) and Joseph Zangari.

She loved to watch her grandchildren, go to flea markets and yard sales, and loved to cook, especially baking

Christmas cookies.

Anna is survived by a daughter, Sharon, wife of David Palmertree, of Fleetwood; a son, George A. Herman Jr., husband of Erzhi, of Perryopolis. Anna is also survived by a sister, Jacqueline Fellenbaum, of Lancaster; a brother, Louis Zangari, of Lancaster. She is also survived by 6

grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to the staff at Kutztown Manor Inc. for their care over the last 5 years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's, Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.



