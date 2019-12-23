Home

Anna M. Hinnershitz, 88, of Shillington, passed away Friday, December 20, at her residence. She was formerly of Reading. Anna was born in Reading, on March 23, 1931, a daughter of the late Sallie I. (Borrell) and Charles A. Huntsberger. She was the widow of Granville “Henry” F. Hinnershitz. Mr. Hinnershitz died November 14, 1996. Anna was a co-owner/operator of Henry’s Ice Plant, Reading, for 25 years. She enjoyed bingo, traveling, casinos, was a jokester, loved being with her grandchildren and was simply a joyful person. Anna is survived by three sons: James E. Hinnershitz, of Shillington; Grant A. Hinnershitz, of Cincinnati, Ohio; Sherwood, husband of Karen Brubaker, of Reading; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Anna is also survived by a sister, Patricia, wife of Jack Reilly, of Tennessee. She was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth Schultz and Mary Kauffman. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 27, at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, or Humane Society of Berks, 1801 North 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
