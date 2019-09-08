|
Anna Alverta (Kessler) Hornberger, 99, formerly of Fritztown, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.
She was the wife of Henry A. Hornberger, who died Jan. 3, 2009. Anna, a daughter of the late Clayton and Minerva (Young) Kessler, was born in Fritztown.
She is survived by a son, Kent G. Hornberger,
Wernersville; a daughter, Jeanette E. Law, Sinking Spring; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a
great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Stewart Kessler.
She was a 1937 graduate of Wilson High School and
retired at the age of 65 from PennDale, having previously worked at Valley Forge Flag and the Knitting Mills. She was very involved with the Olive Leaf Sunday School and a past member of the ladies auxiliary of Fritztown Fire Company.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10th at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,
Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Olive Leaf Sunday School, 846 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring, PA 19608.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019