Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Hornberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna (Kessler) Hornberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna (Kessler) Hornberger Obituary

Anna Alverta (Kessler) Hornberger, 99, formerly of Fritztown, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Henry A. Hornberger, who died Jan. 3, 2009. Anna, a daughter of the late Clayton and Minerva (Young) Kessler, was born in Fritztown.

She is survived by a son, Kent G. Hornberger,

Wernersville; a daughter, Jeanette E. Law, Sinking Spring; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a

great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Stewart Kessler.

She was a 1937 graduate of Wilson High School and

retired at the age of 65 from PennDale, having previously worked at Valley Forge Flag and the Knitting Mills. She was very involved with the Olive Leaf Sunday School and a past member of the ladies auxiliary of Fritztown Fire Company.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10th at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Olive Leaf Sunday School, 846 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring, PA 19608.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now