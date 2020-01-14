|
Anna K. Bachman, age 75, of Reading, entered eternal life on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Anna was born April 10, 1944 in Reading, to the late Paul R. and M. Catharine (Stein) Balthaser. Anna was a member of St. Michael’s church, Hamburg and a 60-year member of the Virginville Grange. A fraternal organization that is dedicated to the betterment of rural America through community service, education, legislation, and fellowship. She also enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting and needlepoint. In addition to her parents, her husband Clyde H. Bachman greeted Anna in heaven. Her spirit will be carried on by; sister Alice Bollinger and her husband Roger, of Mertztown; three nieces; Amy Parsons and her husband Ryan, of Exeter; Sarah Feiner and her husband Edward, of Norwalk, CT; Martha Dengler and her husband Earnest, of Mertztown; and one nephew Christopher Bollinger, of Mertztown. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd. Reading, PA 19606. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home, Friday, January 17, 2020, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Funeral service will commence at 7 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Robert Aregood officiating. Graveside committal will take place at the convenience of Anna’s family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Bachman family.
