Anna Kantner

Anna M. Kantner, 94, of Pensacola, FL and formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the residence of her granddaughter. She was the wife of Leroy W. Kantner, who died December 16, 2007. Born in Fleetwood, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Eva (Keller) Faust. Anna was a cafeteria worker for twenty-nine years for the Hamburg Area High School until retiring in 1995. She was a member of Hamburg Bible Church and also attended Myerstown Baptist Church. Anna enjoyed helping people and cooking for them. Anna is survived by her children: Glenn A. Kantner, husband of Robbie V. (Statler) Kantner, Medford, NJ; and Nancy L. (Kantner), widow of Glen L. Todd, Cantonment, FL; three granddaughters: Rachel Eshbaugh, Amy Picerno and Stephanie Risher; and five great-grandchildren: Jackson and Tyler Eshbaugh, Paige Coleman, and Micah and Emma Picerno. She is also survived by two brothers: Stanley Faust, Birdsboro and Earl Faust, Myerstown; and one sister: Pearl Thome, Lebanon. Anna was predeceased by a son: David L. Kantner, who died March 1950; and three sisters: Evelyn Breininger, Ruth Potter and Ethel Miller. Services will be held on Saturday, October 10 at 11:00 am from Hamburg Bible Church, 731 Port Clinton Avenue, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the church Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hamburg Bible Church at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
