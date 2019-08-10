|
Anna M. Klase, 71, of Fleetwood, passed away on August 7, 2019, in Reading
Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Donald A. Klase. Born in Macungie, she was a
daughter of the late Pauline Conrad.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna J., wife of David Blank; brother, Ralph Conrad.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville.Visitation will begin at Noon.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anna's memory may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street N.W., Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 10, 2019