Anna Koumaras, 90, of Reading, passed away Thursday, May 21st, at Highlands at Wyomissing. Anna was born in Reading, on July 3, 1929, a daughter of the late Angelliki (Kostemeris) and Thomas Dialectos. She was the widow of Michael G. Koumaras. Mr. Koumaras died May 27, 2017. She was a member of S.S. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading. She was a businesswoman, co-owning Mike's sandwich shop and the Windgate Hotel in Wildwood, NJ. Anna is survived by three sons George, husband of Marie Koumaras, of Cape May, NJ; Anthony, husband of Tracy Koumaras, of Reading; Stav Koumaras fiancee of Elizabeth Allen of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren Michael, Jennifer, Aaron, Alexa, Colby, Joshua, Garbriel, Alyssa and Christopher; 4 great grandchildren Adrianna, Ava, Stella and Max. Anna was the last surviving member of the Dialectos family. Along with her husband, she joins her brothers George and Harry and sisters Stella and Effie. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 27th at Charles Evans Cemetery in Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to S.S. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd Reading, PA 19611. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.