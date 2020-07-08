Anna L. (Sentell) Bierling, 71, of Pottstown, widow of Leonard P. Bierling, passed away on Friday July 3, 2020 at her residence. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Sentell and the late Josephine (Condemi) Sentell. Anna was a registered nurse. She is survived by two sons, John Bierling, William Bierling; two daughters, Virginia Popoli, Corinne Crawford; two brothers, Joseph Sentell, John Sentell; and three grandchildren. She was predeaceased by a brother, William Sentell. Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
to extend sympathies and access additional service details.