Anna L. Krause
Anna L. Krause Anna L. (Leiby) Krause, 70, of Kutztown passed away August 17, 2020. She was the wife of Donald W. Krause. Born in Allentown, the daughter of the late Russell and Dorothy (Becker) Leiby. She was a graduate of Kutztown High School and worked in food services at Kutztown University for many years. Anna was an avid Hallmark Movie and game show watcher and a country music fan. She was a member of St John’s Lutheran Church, Kutztown. In addition to her husband Donald she is survived by daughter Susan L. of Kutztown; son Allen R. of Pen Argyl; and sister Darlene C. wife of Craig A. Manwiller of Hamburg. Services Monday August 24, 2020 at 11AM in Hope Cemetery, 234 Church Road, Kutztown, PA. Guests must wear masks and practice social distancing. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc. Kutztown in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Service
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
