Anna Lou Henry (Heffner), age 73, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away on December 2nd, 2019. Anna was born in Lyons Station, the youngest daughter of the late Harvey Heffner and Verna (Readinger) Heffner. Anna worked as radiologist technician for nearly 40 years. She retired in 2007, from PeaceHealth, where she worked for over 25 years. She had also raised alpacas for nearly 20 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Anna loved working in her garden and sharing the harvest, raising animals, and knitting. She was a hard worker who supported and loved her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children; Justin Henry of Florence, Oregon; Jeremy Henry of Tillamook, Oregon; Jacob Henry and his wife Rada Henry of Montesano, Washington. Grandchildren; Noah Dotson and Owen Henry both of Florence, Oregon. Other survivors are siblings Gladys Reinert of Huff Church; Madelyn Spohn of Lyons; Jeanette Winkler of Fleetwood; Marie Wessner of Topton, and Paul Heffner of Tennessee. Anna was preceded in death by sister Layla Fegley; brothers Monroe Heffner, Fred Heffner, Russell Heffner and David Heffner.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019