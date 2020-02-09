|
|
Anna S. Luft, 91, of Boyertown, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pottstown Hospital under hospice care. Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Bertram J. and Ruba S. (Clemmer) Luft. Anna was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Bechtelsville. She worked at the Boyertown Casket Factory for 37 years. Following that, she worked at M&T Bank, in Boyertown. Surviving are her brothers: Bert G. Luft, Herbert D. Luft and Lester W. Luft; sister, Nancy Lottig; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 11:00 a.m., at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Bechtelsville. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at the funeral home. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020