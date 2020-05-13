Anna M. Pelka
Anna M. Pelka, 97, of Reading, passed away during the evening hours of Sunday May 10, 2020 in Berks Heim, Bern Township, where she was a resident for three years. She was predeceased by her husband Julian S. Pelka on April 24, 1987. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Pierce) Skiba. Anna is survived by her loving son; George J. Pelka and his companion Barbara Ault, of South Heidelberg Twp. Also surviving are three grandsons; Chris, Mike and Matt Pelka , and her sister Sophie Samolewicz. Anna was predeceased by her son, Peter Pelka in January of this year and by a son Thomas in 1951. Anna loved playing bingo, baking, watching games shows, and sharing time with friends. She was a kind and generous person; always giving, always caring, and always sharing. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She was employed by the former Pomeroy's Dept. Store in the Receiving Dept. for 23 years until her retirement in 1983. Services and Burial for Anna will be private. Friends wishing to honor Anna's memory may do so by memorial contributions to either St. Mary R.C. Church Memorial Fund 250 South 12th Street Reading PA 19602 or St. Jude's Hospital for Children 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 donors@stjude.org The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Burial
