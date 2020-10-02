Anna M. Sunday Anna M. Sunday, 79, of Hamburg, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 in Reading Hospital and Medical Center. She was the wife of Willard R. Sunday. They were married November 28, 1959 and celebrated 60 years of marriage. Born in Albany Twp., she was the daughter of the late Homer L. and Alma R. (Henry) Graff. She was a member of New Bethel Church, Kempton. She was known for her various jobs in the community. She always illustrated a strong work ethic for her family to follow. She loved nature, including birds, her garden, and especially flowers. She enjoyed quilting and also country music. She loved her Great-Grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: Jeffrey W. Sunday, husband of Donna J. (Van Horn), Lenhartsville, and Kevin W. Sunday, Lenhartsville; a daughter: Dawn B. Sunday-Green, wife of Charles M. Green, Pottstown; a granddaughter: Alyssa K. (Green) Meeks, wife of Brett, Wernersville; and two great-grandsons: Conner and Dylan Meeks. She is also survived by a brother: Forrest H. Graff, Kempton; and a sister: Karen A. (Graff) Heckman, wife of Dennis Heckman, Hamburg. A viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am in Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street Hamburg, PA 19526 (Off Street Parking in Rear). Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in New Bethel Cemetery, Kempton. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com