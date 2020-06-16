Anna M. (Adam) Wolfe Anna M. Wolfe, 89, formerly of Fleetwood, passed on June 14, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Topton. The wife of the late Robert L. Wolfe, who passed in 2003. She was born in Richmond Township the daughter of the late James Adam and Maggie Adam. Anna was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fleetwood and Fleetwood Senior Citizens. Anna is survived by her two daughters Joann E. (Wolfe) wife of Frank Copple of Long Branch, NJ and Luann M. (Wolfe) wife of George Holmes of Austin, Texas. Five grandchildren Toby Wolfe, Amy Schermerhorn, April Reinert, Addison Holmes and Georgia Holmes. Six great grandchildren. She also has a brother Amandus S. Adam of Hamburg. Anna was preceded in death by her children Gene R. Wolfe, Diane M. (Wolfe), Larry L. Wolfe. Due to social distancing restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic, her family will hold private graveside service at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Contributions can be made in Anna’s memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.