Anna Mae Adams, 90, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 2nd, at her residence. Anna was born in Reading, on December 16, 1929, a daughter of the late Emma (Dechant) and Earl H. Adams. Anna Mae graduated from Reading High School in 1948, she worked in the office for, Wide Awake Shirt Factory. Anna is survived by two sisters, Betty Adams and Geraldine, widow of Jack Hart; she is also survived by nieces and nephews She was predeceased by brothers Earl and Robert. Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020