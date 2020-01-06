|
Anna Mae Gambler, 92, formerly of Shoemakersville, a resident of Maidencreek Place, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Maidencreek Place. She was the wife of the late Sherwood G. Gambler, passed away March 19, 2011. Born in Stony Run, she was the daughter of the late Robert W.L. and Edna C. (Stump) Reidenhour. She was a member of St. Luke’s Church, Shoemakersville. Anna Mae worked as a factory worker for Miller’s, Shoemakersville, and Mayfair, Shoemakersville, for 30+ years before retiring in 1994. She was a member of the Reading Hospital Auxiliary and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Shoemakersville Fire Company. She was active in the Perry PTA Shows earlier in life. At a younger age, she was a very good roller skater. Anna Mae enjoyed cooking and taking care of her home. Family was important to her. This past Christmas Eve she skyped with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she was fascinated by that. Anna Mae is survived by a son, Gregg R., husband of Sharon M. (Hedderick) Gambler, Mohrsville; a daughter, Gayle R. (Gambler), wife of Marlin S. Dietrich, Windsor Twp.; two grandsons, Cody R. Gambler, husband of Emily; and Ryan L. Gambler, husband of Lauren; and her great-grandsons: Noah, Owen, Hudson, Jackson; and a baby girl on the way. Services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., from St. Luke’s Church, Fifth and Franklin Streets, Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Burial will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery, Shoemakersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: St. Luke’s Church, PO Box 337, Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020