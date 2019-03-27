Anna Mae Herring, 84, formerly of Pine Grove, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Keystone Villa in Blandon.

Born on November 28, 1934, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy Granger Brown.

She was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship Church, Reading.

Anna Mae and her husband enjoyed power walking with other couples. She also loved painting, crafting, ceramics and her grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were three brothers: Donald Brown, Arnold Brown and Landis Brown.

Surviving is her husband of 66 years, Sterling E. Herring; two daughters, Debra and husband, Jack Sensenig, of

Sinking Spring; Wanda and husband, Kirk Weinman, of West Lawn; 6 grandchildren: Kristy, Jason, Nicole, Ashley, Zachary and Andrew; 5 great-grandchildren: Brianna,

Adalynn, Devon, Gavin and Landon; brother, Larry "Chico" Brown, of Pine Grove.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 29, at 2:00 p.m. at the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Rev. Randall Grossman officiating. There will be a viewing on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Schuylkill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Pine Grove.

