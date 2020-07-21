Anna Mae Schlenker, 84 years, formerly of Kempton, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at home in Kutztown. She was the widow of Curtis Schlenker. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George and Mabel L. (Frey) Henry. She was a personal care assistant for the former Zimmerman’s Country Homestead form 1990-1996. Prior to that Anna Mae worked for the former Kutztown Sportswear for 15 years and was a manager at the Lincoln Motel in Kutztown. Survivors: Sons, Joel Kehres (Pennie) of Lancaster and David Kehres of Emmaus, daughters, Virginia “Ginny” Kidd of Breinigsville and Shirl Kehres of Leesport, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son William “Bill” Kehres. Services: A visitation will take place on Friday, July 24 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Private funeral service. Interment, Zion’s Union Church Maxatawny Cemetery, Kutztown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at one time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or online at diabetes.org
.