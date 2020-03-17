|
|
Anna Mae (Gauger) Wean, 88 of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Born Royersford, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph D. Gauger and the late Reba Mae (Latshaw) Gauger. She was the widow of Robert E. Wean. She was employed by the former Pottstown Textile Co. for 40 years, for 1945-1985. Anna last worked in the cafeteria serving breakfast and lunch in the Daniel Boone High School. She loved going to the beaches in Delaware and is a member of Birdsboro Church of the Nazarene. Surviving Anna are, daughter, Sandra L. wife of Gary Hemminger of Douglassville, PA, and son, Robert E. Wean of Fort Lauderdale, FL; 4 grandchildren: Shawn Hemminger, husband of Megan, Kelly Packer, wife of Robert, Melissa Juergens, wife of Drew, and Nathaniel Wean, husband of Kim; 6 great grandchildren: Jonah, Sarah Mae, Marty, Amelia, Ronan, and Ava. She was predeceased by 1 brother: Donald Gauger and 1 sister: Bette Bianchini. There will be a graveside service held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00AM at Birdsboro Cemetery, 1018 E. Main St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Birdsboro Church of the Nazarene, 715 E. 3rd St., Birdsboro, PA 19508 Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements. T
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020