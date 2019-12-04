Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Anna Manolakelli

Anna Manolakelli Obituary
Anna N. Manolakelli Anna N. Manolakelli, 102, formerly of Lower Alsace Township, passed away December 4, 2019, at the Mifflin Center. Her husband, James Manolakelli, died in 1994. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Socrates and Helen Nickles. She was employed the Berkshire Knitting Mills and later for Western Electric, AT&T and Lucent, retiring in 1981. Anna was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn A. (Michael J.) Arentz, Cumru Township; her granddaughter, Heather M. Arentz, Hummelstown and numerous nieces and nephews. Anna was predeceased by four siblings: Minnie Mavreles, Nick Nickles, Kallie Karafel and Irene Keener. Services will be Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
