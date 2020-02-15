|
Anna (Bucolo) Marabella, 89, Reading, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Reading she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Francesca Bucolo. She is survived by her husband, Samuel J. Marabella, former band leader, pianist and composer, and would be celebrating 69 years of marriage April 28, 2020; son, Santo D. Marabella, Fleetwood, who she and Sam adopted from Italy on their 10th wedding anniversary; granddog, Rafaelle; brothers, Christ J, husband of Mary Lou, Shillington, and Sam, husband of Geraldine, The Villages, FL; ten nieces and nephews; several godchildren; and, many close family friends, some still with us. Anna was a seamstress/looper for George G. Guenther hosiery factory. She was probably one of the first telecommuters because for a time when she had her young son at home, the company brought material and sewing equipment to the house so she could continue her job - they didn’t want to lose her productivity. Also, she worked from home as a hairdresser, and was a stylist for the Bean Funeral Homes in the 80s and 90s. A great cook and baker, she was known for her mother’s Italian “S” cookies recipe, which was included in an Italian cookbook sponsored by the Italian Heritage Council of Reading, PA. An avid shopper, mostly Boscov’s, with her dear friends, she once blamed a major purchase (an expensive coat) on the Divine Creator, saying that “it was so beautiful, God made me buy it!” The family wishes to thank Dr. John J. Travers, Jr., and his staff; Dr. Autine Y. Mengnjo, Kimberly A. Campanella and Reading Nephrology; the staff of the Pennsylvania Dialysis Clinic of Reading, the Reading Hospital and Compassus Hospice nurses-for their kind, responsive, quality care over the many years of her illnesses. Special appreciation to our family of caregivers, Delia, Zully, Stephanie and Amarillis who took wonderful care of Anna, and continue to take care of her husband, Sam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 237 Franklin Street, Reading, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. by the Reverend Monsignor Joseph A. DeSantis. Entombment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Moravian College” with the check memo “Anna & Sam Marabella Gift Fund”. Please send to Advancement Office, Moravian College, 1200 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA. 18018. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 2020