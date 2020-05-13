Anna Mary Myer, 97, of Myerstown, passed away in Stone Ridge Poplar Run, Myerstown on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the wife of J. Hershey Myer to whom she was married to for 75 years. She was born on August 13, 1922 in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Nathan R. and Caroline Ranck Zuck. Anna Mary and Hershey worked alongside each other farming dairy for 31 years. She was a member of the Little Swatara Church of the Brethren where she was a lifetime deacon. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, cookie and pie baking and loved to host dinners in her home for family and friends. Anna Mary was a graduate of Paradise High School. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, J. Hershey Myer, Jr. and wife Dixie of Mifflinburg; Ronald E. Myer and wife Bonnie and daughter, Beverly A. Wenger and husband Jesse both of Myerstown; 18 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; 1 step great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Julia E. Keller and husband Paul; siblings, Caroline Zuck, Dan A. Zuck, Sam Zuck, John Zuck and Amos Zuck. Funeral service will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Road, Bethel, PA 19507. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. of Schaefferstown, PA is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.