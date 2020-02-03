|
|
Anna May was born in Radnor, Pa., to Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Shutts and raised along with her four sisters in Wayne, Pa., in a home located next door to The Valley Forge Military Academy. Anna May graduated from Radnor High School in 1939 and then attended Drexel University, where she majored in Home Economics. While at Drexel she met Marshall M. Austin, and they were married in 1945. Initially they settled in Bryn Mawr, while Marshall served in the Marines in the South Pacific, the occupation of Japan, and later, the Korean war. During this time Anna May gave birth to twin girls, Nancy and Patricia in 1947 and later to Mary in 1951. These years were a difficult time for Anna May, as they were for many, as she was a young mother with small children and a husband away at war. After Marshall returned from Korea, the young family settled in Darien, Conn., in 1951, where they lived for the next 30 years. Anna May gave birth to two more children, Jane in 1953 and Katherine in 1956. Marshall began work with the Kliklok packaging corporation where he spent the rest of his business career. Anna May played an active role in Marshall’s career, by managing home and family, entertaining and accompanying him on business travel. Despite the demands of raising five children, Anna May was an active volunteer for the Red Cross, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Darien. She was a renowned cook, famous for her pecan pie, chocolate nut crunch and apple and blueberry pies. During her years in Darien, Anna May became an avid golfer. She and her husband played regularly, and as his career came to involve international travel, they played at golf courses all over the world. Anna May’s golf career included two hole-in-ones and the Ladies’ Club Championship at the Little Club, in Delray Beach Fla. In 1968, Anna May became a passionate fan of the New York Mets. She enjoyed many games at Shea Stadium in New York City, and, at age 87, attended a game in the new Mets’ Stadium, Citifield. She also faithfully rooted for the men’s basketball team at Duke University up until the time of her passing. After Marshall passed way in 1988, Anna May became a resident of the Willow Valley Manor North, in Willow Street, Pa. She spent her summers there and lived in her home in Melbourne Beach, Fla., during the winters. In 2011, she made Melbourne Beach her full-time residence, and lived the rest of her years there. Her home in Florida offered a warm welcome to her children and their families over many years. Anna May is survived by her by sister, Nancy Calhoun of Wyomissing, Pa.; and her daughters, Nancy Austin, of Winter Park, Fla.; Patricia Austin, of Sarasota, Fla.; Mary Schlech, of Halifax, Nova Scotia; Katherine Austin, of New York City; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and son-in-laws, Louis Korahais and Walter Schlech. A burial and memorial service will be held in her honor in May of 2020, in Malvern, Pa. For more information and details please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association: https://www.alz.org/
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020